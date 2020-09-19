Red Wing is on a roll. After getting its first conference win in two years, the Wingers have now gone three-straight games without a conference loss. The latest game being a 2-2 tie Friday when Red Wing hosted Mankato East.

All of the scoring happened in the game's first 40 minutes as the teams opened the second half in a 2-2 tie.

Nick Snouffer scored both of Red Wing's goals, his sixth and seventh goals on the season. Both goals were unassisted.

In net for the Wingers, Greggory Stallard made 10-of-12 saves. Red Wing finished the game with eight shots on goal.

Red Wing, 1-4-2, next plays on Tuesday when they travel to undefeated and conference leader, Northfield.