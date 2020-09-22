Cannon Falls scored one goal in each half Monday to earn the 2-0 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. The Bombers tied the KoMets in the two teams' previous matchup this month.

Individual statistics for Monday's game were unavailable.

Cannon Falls, 3-2-3, is home again Thursday when they face Stewartville.

Byron 3, Lake City 0

In a rematch of the Sept. 10 game in which Byron won by a late second-half goal, Lake City faced off against the Bears once again on Monday. The result was much of the same as the Tigers couldn't get revenge and were shut out 3-0.

Byron scored two goals in the first half and one more in the second. Individual statistics for Lake City were unavailable.

Next up for Lake City, 3-4-1, is a Thursday home game against PIZM, 5-2-1.

Lourdes 2, PIZM 0

For the first time all year, PIZM was unable to find the back of the net as the Wildcats were shut out 2-0 by Lourdes on Monday.

Lourdes took a 1-0 lead into the break after a first-half goal by Conor Kane. Jack Jakub scored the game's final goal in the second half on a penalty kick.

PIZM was able to get more shots on net than Lourdes (nine shots to seven) but weren't able to convert any into a goal.

Corey Peters was the goalkeeper for PIZM in the first half, making 2-of-3 saves. Jason Ryan was the second-half keeper and made 3-of-4 saves.