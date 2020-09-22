Cannon Falls scored one goal in each half Monday to earn the 2-0 victory over Kasson-Mantorville. The Bombers tied the KoMets in the two teams' previous matchup this month.

Individual statistics for Monday's game were unavailable.

Cannon Falls, 3-2-3, is home again Thursday when they face Stewartville.

Byron 3, Lake City 0

In a rematch of the Sept. 10 game in which Byron won by a late second-half goal, Lake City faced off against the Bears once again on Monday. The result was much of the same as the Tigers couldn't get revenge and were shut out 3-0.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Byron scored two goals in the first half and one more in the second. Individual statistics for Lake City were unavailable.

Next up for Lake City, 3-4-1, is a Thursday home game against PIZM, 5-2-1.

Lourdes 2, PIZM 0

For the first time all year, PIZM was unable to find the back of the net as the Wildcats were shut out 2-0 by Lourdes on Monday.

Lourdes took a 1-0 lead into the break after a first-half goal by Conor Kane. Jack Jakub scored the game's final goal in the second half on a penalty kick.

PIZM was able to get more shots on net than Lourdes (nine shots to seven) but weren't able to convert any into a goal.

Corey Peters was the goalkeeper for PIZM in the first half, making 2-of-3 saves. Jason Ryan was the second-half keeper and made 3-of-4 saves.