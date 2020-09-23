With the backing of a pep band for the first time all season, the Lake City girls' soccer team earned its third win of the year Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Triton/K-W/Hayfield.

Lake City opened with a big 7-0 lead through the first half before adding two more goals in the second half.

Finding the back of the net for the Tigers were Mikayla Arendt with five goals, Hannah Aldrich with two, and Teagan Herbst and Madison Morrisey with one each. Herbst and Morrisey also recorded two assists each, while Arendt and Carly Earnest-Miller had one each.

Lake City, 3-5, plays at Cannon Falls on Friday before returning home to host PIZM on Tuesday.

PIZM 5, Cannon Falls 0

Wrapping up the tail end of a home-and-home with Cannon Falls, the PIZM girls' soccer team secured their second win in as many tries with a 5-0 shutout Tuesday.

The Wildcats kept their scoring balanced with two goals in the first half and three in the second.

Scoring for PIZM were Ave' Waldo with two goals, and Bethany Dick, Kate Johnson and Mia Schmoll with one. In net for the Wildcats, Jordan Weber made four saves in as many attempts.

Cannon Falls' keeper Lexie Banitt made 12 saves on 17 attempts.

PIZM, 4-3-1, hosts Triton/K-W/Hayfield on Friday before traveling to Lake City on Tuesday.

Cannon Falls, 1-7, next plays on Friday when it hosts Lake City, then travels to Triton/K-W/Hayfield on Tuesday.