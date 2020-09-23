Red Wing fell into a hole early against conference-leading Rochester Century, giving up three goals in the first half. That deficit proved too much to overcome as the Wingers fell to the Panthers, 4-1, on Thursday.

Sammi Chandler scored Red Wing's lone goal in the second half, assisted by Sydney Rahn. The goal was Chandler's fourth on the season.

The Wingers put five shots on goal throughout the game, compared to Century's 13. Tori Senty made nine saves on the night for Red Wing, while her counterpart stopped four of five.

Red Wing, 3-4-2, returns home Tuesday to face Rochester Mayo before traveling to Owatonna on Friday for the regular season finale.

Red Wing 0, Northfield 0

If Red Wing hadn't already proven it can keep pace with any opponent this year, it made another case for that argument Tuesday with a 0-0 tie against Northfield.

It was senior night for four Wingers as the team's defensive core put together their strongest performance to date according to head girls' soccer coach Taylor Becker.

"Tori and the back line played what I would say is their best game yet this year — they did a great job making sure no attack was uncontested," she said. "When their chances were most dangerous, Tori made some fantastic saves that really kept us in it."

The Wingers were outshot by the Raiders, 15-9, but Senty stopped each shot she faced.

"Their confidence is coming around and it really is starting to show," Becker said.