If Red Wing hadn't already proven it can keep pace with any opponent this year, it made another case for that argument Tuesday with a 0-0 tie against Northfield.

It was senior night for four Wingers as the team's defensive core put together their strongest performance to date according to head girls' soccer coach Taylor Becker.

"Tori and the back line played what I would say is their best game yet this year — they did a great job making sure no attack was uncontested," she said. "When their chances were most dangerous, Tori made some fantastic saves that really kept us in it."

The Wingers were outshot by the Raiders, 15-9, but Senty stopped each shot she faced.

The tie put Red Wing in sixth place in the conference with a chance to move up to fourth before week's end.

"Their confidence is coming around and it really is starting to show," Becker said.

Red Wing, 3-3-2, travels to Rochester Century on Thursday and then returns home Tuesday to face Rochester Mayo.