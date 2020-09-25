PIZM scored three goals in the first half and needed every single one of them to hold off Lake City as the Wildcats came away with the 3-2 victory on Thursday.

Brandt Konik got the scoring started for PIZM with two goals in the first half, while teammate CJ Tree added a goal as well. Ben Grogg recorded two assists from those goals.

Once the second half rolled around, the goal-scoring script completely flipped as Lake City went on the offensive. Carson Matzke and Jon Harvey both scored goals for the Tigers. Matzke and Harvey also assisted on each other's goals.

In net for Lake City, Marco Lopez made four saves on seven attempts. His counterparts, Corey Peters and Jason Ryan, made one and three saves, respectively for PIZM.

Lake City, 3-5-1, next plays on Monday with a trip to Lourdes.

PIZM, 6-2-1, hosts Byron on Monday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Hiawatha Valley League.

Cannon Falls 0, Stewartville 0

For the fourth time this year, Cannon Falls was shut out. Incredibly, for the third time this season in that scenario, the Bombers also held their opponent scoreless.

On Thursday, Cannon Falls recorded their fourth tie of the fall with a 0-0 draw against Stewartville. It was the second meeting of the year for the teams —the Bombers won the first matchup 5-1.

In net for Cannon Falls was Ryan Regenscheid, who stopped all 12 shots faced.

Cannon Falls, 3-2-4, next plays Triton/K-W/Hayfield in their home finale on Monday.