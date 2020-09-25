Heading into this week, Red Wing knew it was going to be tasked with a challenge facing two of the top three teams in the Big 9. On Thursday, their opponent was Rochester Century and the result was a 8-2 loss.

Red Wing started the game off hot, scoring two goals in the opening five minutes off the leg of Nick Snouffer. The two goals moved Snouffer up to 10 tallies on the season.

"We caught Century off guard with high energy and great effort. We woke them up and their best soccer then came after us," Red Wing head boys' soccer coach Nate Weess said. "We struggled clearing the ball. This has been an Achilles heel of ours, struggling the past couple games and earlier games in the season getting out of our defensive end."

Century added three unanswered goals in the first half to take a 3-2 lead into the break before scoring five more in the second half to complete the win.

Red Wing put six shots on goal throughout the game compared to Century's 16. In net for Red Wing, Greggory Stallard made six saves in the first half, while Leo Walter made two saves in the second half.

"I credit Century as we came out firing and they responded really well. They answered pretty quickly and our guys fell into a defensive shell," Weess said. "We played better than last game and hope to take another step forward as we look to finish the season strong and get ready for postseason play."

Red Wing, 1-6-2, travels to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday before playing in their home finale Friday against Owatonna.

Northfield 13, Red Wing 1

Northfield opened up a big lead early, scoring seven goals on Red Wing before the end of the first half en route to a 13-1 victory on Tuesday.

Snouffer scored the lone goal for Red Wing in the second half.

Not only was Red Wing outscored by double digits, but they were outshot 12-2. Stallard made nine saves for the Wingers while Leo Walter made three.

Northfield is one of two remaining undefeated teams in the Big 9 Conference.