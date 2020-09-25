RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- There’s a lot of pent up energy on the River Falls boys’ soccer team two weeks into the season. Head coach Marcos Rodriguez would just like to see his players harness it a little better.

The Cats are off to a 3-0-1 start after sweeping Chippewa Falls in its season openers, tying Rice Lake 2-2 Tuesday night, Sept. 22, and beating the Warriors 4-2 Thursday night on their home field. And while Rodriguez is happy with the results, he’d like to see a little more composure from his players.

“You can definitely see the frustration boil over,” he noted. “In year’s past, for a lot of the guys who play at the higher club level, this is their stress-reliever. When you take that away in the summer and they’re just training, training, training, now they’re in August and they don’t even know if they’re going to play. Then we don’t know if we’re going to get a postseason. Then you tie that all in with calls that they don’t agree with and stuff that they should be doing better and the masks, it kind of just boils over. That breaking point seems to be a little bit smaller now. But hopefully we can control that as we continue to progress.”

Rodriguez said the Wildcats struggled to generate much offense in the first half of both games against Chippewa Falls, but scored a combined nine goals in the second half to earn the sweep. Owen Wise, Josh Lipton, Zack Nye and Dylan Rach each had a goal in the season opener at Chippewa Sept. 17 while Nye and Rach scored two goals each and Miles Longsdorf added a goal two nights later at home.

After playing Rice Lake to a 2-2 draw this past Tuesday night, Rach scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season with an assist from Wise 14:48 into Thursday night’s matchup to give the Cats a lead they would never relinquish.

Longsdorf followed by heading in a cross from Nye seven minutes later before the Warriors scored just before the break to make it a 2-1 game.

A Wildcat corner kick six minutes into the second half resulted in a goal by Logan Cook after the ball deflected to the top of the box and Cook one-timed a rocket into the corner of the net. Three minutes later Nye made a nice run down the left side and sent a right-footed shot to the upper far post to extend the lead to 4-1. The Warriors made the final 4-2 on a penalty kick with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Rodriguez said the Wildcats are slowly coming around to the fact this is not a normal season.

“I think they’re starting to get used to this normal, whatever the normal is,” he said. “They’re adjusting well and I think it’s getting better.”

Rodriguez is also telling his players not to take anything for granted. He said in the past the team was able to set longer-term goals, such as winning regionals, sectionals and hopefully getting to state. But there’s no guarantees this season.

“Now we’re just hoping for that next game,” he said. “I told them it’s never been truer that there’s no guarantee for tomorrow. So I tell the boys after every single practice, hey, thank you guys. After every game we talk about how fortunate we are just to get what little we do have. And I tell them, don’t take it for granted because this goes by really fast.”

Those next games for the Wildcats will come with a home-and-home series with Menomonie, Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Menomonie and Thursday, Oct. 1, at home.

Raiders roll over Chippewa Falls

Hudson’s boys’ soccer team may have started slowly in its two matches against Chippewa Falls last week, but once they got going there was no stopping them.

After taking a respectable 3-0 lead in the first half Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Chippewa Falls, the Raiders exploded for seven second half goals on their way to a 10-0 win.

Thursday night at home the Raiders and Cardinals were locked in a 0-0 tie at the break before Hudson went on to earn a 5-0 victory and improve to 4-0 on the season.

“We actually didn't play particularly well in the first half of either match,” Raider coach Steve Sollom said. “The second halves of both games we came out with much quicker pace of play and tried to be more direct and aggressive. I'm not sure why we don't come out early that way, but it's a little concerning to have such slow starts.”

The Raiders scored in the first minute of Tuesday night’s game and led 3-0 at the half before putting five goals on the board in the first ten minutes of the second half. Thursday they scored three times in the first five minutes of the second half on their way to the 5-0 win.

Joey Grikis, Trevor Nava-Barber, Paul Philipson and Josh Davis all scored three goals in the two wins while Sam Ross had a playmaker with three assists. Goalkeeper Lucas Biederman not only registered a shutout but also played in the field and picked up his first varsity goal.

Hudson will return to action with a nonconference game Friday, Oct 2, at New Richmond with kickoff set for 7 p.m.



