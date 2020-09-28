SOMERSET, Wis. -- After graduating seven players from last year and having two more varsity players opt out of this season, Somerset boys’ soccer coach Bill Roll said the Spartans are still trying to get up to speed this season. So after beating Amery 6-3 last Monday and Osceola 4-3 Thursday, Roll said the Spartans feel fortunate to be 3-1 in Middle Border Conference play.

“We've been really working on trying to tighten things up defensively and it's still a work in progress being that we have given up at least three goals every game this year,” Roll said. “Our goal, like every year, is to be playing our best soccer when the playoffs start.”

The Spartans have looked good offensively in their last two games. Aaron Shartkin-Folkert and Torsten Strom accounted for all of Somerset’s scoring in their win over Amery and Strom had a hat trick in Thursday’s win over Osceola.

Shartkin-Folkert had four goals at Amery and assisted on a pair of goals by Strom while goalkeeper Aidan Ballard made nine saves and assisted on a Shartkin-Folkert goal in the 33rd minute to make the score 2-0.

Somerset led 3-2 at halftime and extended it to 6-2 before Amery made the final 6-3 with a goal in the 80th minute.

“Our first half against Amery was not great,” Roll said. “I thought we played much better in the second half. We still need to work on marking on the defensive end. We also failed to score on three breakaways in the first half.”

Thursday at home against Osceola, Strom headed in a rebound of a shot by Shartkin-Folkert for his third goal of the game in the 63rd minute to tie the game at 3-3 before Joey LeRoux put back a Shartkin-Folkert rebond for his first goal of the season and the game-winner in the 75th minute.

Ball said the Spartans played better while building a 2-1 lead in the first half Thursday against Osceola but had a defensive lapse in the second half that allowed the Chieftains to go up 3-2.

“The first half against Osceola was better, but still wasn't great,” he said. “We also came out flat in the second half, surrendering two goals and the lead in the first 11 minutes of the half.”

Ball said the Spartans are continuing to learn with each game.

“Like everyone, we've dealt with injuries and have been missing guys for various reasons in each of our games,” he said. “We have had three freshmen, Nolan Harty, Ayden Grover, and Blake Freese, who have played significant time for us and are growing up really fast on the soccer field. Parker Gebheim, a team captain has done a great job, mentoring an inexperienced defense, and Aiden Ballard has done a nice job stepping in as our starting goalkeeper in only his second year playing soccer.”

After finishing the first half of their BRC schedule Monday, Sept. 28, at Baldwin-Woodville, the Spartans will visit St. Croix Central Thursday, Oct. 1.

Tigers remain unbeaten in MBC

New Richmond continued to roll through the Middle Border Conference by outscoring its opponents 15-0 in a pair of wins last week.

The Tigers honored their seven seniors with a 7-0 victory over Osceola on Senior Night last Monday, Sept. 21, before posting a 10-0 victory Thursday, Sept. 24, at St. Croix Central to improve to 4-0 in conference play.

New Richmond started all seven seniors against Osceola and two of them accounted for three goals with Michael Benedict scoring a pair and Joe Casey netting another. Cohan Hare and Jovani Perez-Sanchez also got in on the action while Casey, Jovani-Perez and Charlie Gess each earned an assist.

Thursday at St. Croix Central the Tigers had an 8-0 lead 30 minutes into the match and eight different players accounted for goals in a 10-0 win over the Panthers.

Sophomore Reily Heiberg tallied his first varsity goals and Hare and Benedict scored two goals each while Andrew Blattner, Casey, Perez- Sanchez, Ryan Anderson and Gess each added one. Benedict also had two assists while Clay Gess, Hare, Anderson, Charlie Gess, Malaki Pethes and Mac Rueben picked up one apiece.

Twenty total Tigers saw action in both matches.

New Richmond returns to action at home against Amery Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and will host Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. before hosting a nonconference match with Big Rivers Conference powerhouse Hudson Friday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.