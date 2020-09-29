CANNON FALLS — In September the Cannon Falls boys' soccer team lost once out of eight total games. On Monday, with the Bombers celebrating senior night, the successful month continued as Cannon Falls defeated Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2-1.

Senior midfielder Nate Harmsen put the Bombers on the board with a goal in the seventh minute of the first half. That 1-0 lead would last until the eighth minute of the second half when Michael Fimmen added to Cannon Falls' lead with a goal of his own.

Cannon Falls maintained their two-goal advantage until the game's 78th minute when Ramon Medina trimmed the Bombers' lead to one. Triton/K-W was unable to mount another scoring threat in the remaining two minutes of play, however, and Cannon Falls went on the claim the victory.

Cannon Falls, 4-2-4, clinched its fourth-place standing in the Hiawatha Valley League. The Bombers have one game remaining before the postseason begins, a trip to Schaeffer Academy on Thursday.

PIZM 2, Byron 0

Junior forward Dan Mikaeo scored both of PIZM's goals — one in the first half, one in the second — to give the Wildcats the 2-0 victory over Byron on Monday.

Jason Ryan played both halves in net for PIZM, making nine saves.

With the win, PIZM split the season series with HVL champion Byron. The Wildcats end their HVL season in second place ahead of Lourdes.

PIZM, 7-2-1, has one game remaining on its regular season schedule — a home game against Schaeffer Academy on Friday, Oct. 9.

Lourdes 2, Lake City 0

After starting the conference season 3-1, Lake City fell into a scoring rut and lost five of its last six games. The latest being a 2-0 loss to Lourdes on Monday.

Lourdes scored both of its goals in the first half and relied on its defensive presence to keep the Tigers from mounting a rally.

The Tigers, which have managed to score just four goals in their previous six games, will have one more opportunity to right the ship before the Section 1A playoffs begin.

Lake City, 3-6-1, finished HVL play in fifth place and will play St. Charles at home on Monday, Oct. 5 for their regular season finale.