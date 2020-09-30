PIZM put consistent pressure on Lake City for all 80 minutes of the two team's second-to-last game before the postseason en route to a 5-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Wildcats scored three goals in the first half and added another two in the second. Scoring for PIZM were Mia Schmoll, Kate Johnson, Ave’ Waldo, Kiley House and Madison Hudson — all with one goal apiece.

Jordan Weber stopped all six shots she faced in net for PIZM while her counterpart, McKenna Goihl-Krier, stopped six of 11 attempts.

In Lake City's six losses on the season, they have failed to score a goal in five of them — the other was a one-goal effort. Meanwhile, PIZM has now scored 24 goals in their last five games.

PIZM, 6-3-1, finished league play in third place in the Hiawatha Valley League. The Wildcats have one non-conference game remaining before section playoffs begin. PIZM will host Schaeffer Academy on Friday, Oct. 9.

Lake City, 3-7, sits in sixth place of the HVL as league play concludes. The Tigers travel to St. Charles on Monday, Oct. 5 for their regular season finale.