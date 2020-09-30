The Red Wing girls' soccer team continues to tread on new ground. Already with its highest conference win total since joining the Big 9, the Wingers added another to that list with a 2-1 victory over Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.

Mayo didn't hand the win over to Red Wing easily, however. The Spartans got on the scoreboard first when Isabelle Wright had a golden opportunity in front of the goal and buried the ball in the net during the 28th minute of the first half. Mayo's 1-0 lead would hold well into the second half as well.

Cadence Thorson finally broke through for the Wingers in the 68th minute with her fourth goal of the season to tie the game up. Lauren Radtke assisted on the goal with a cross lined up for Thorson's back post run.

Sydney Rahn buried the game-winning goal eight minutes later. As the second half was nearing its conclusion, she went through three Mayo defenders to place the ball inside the far post, giving Red Wing a 2-1 lead.

"Overall I think that was our best full game," Rahn said. "We stuck with it to the end and managed to pull it out. Lauren had a beautiful cross and Cadence was able to finish it out to put us back in it. I was able to finish with a goal and we finished the game strong with a couple of saves from Tori (Senty) to seal it."

Senty, the Wingers' goalkeeper, made nine saves on 10 attempts.

"We had a great game defensively, especially in the last 10 minutes when we were working like crazy to keep the ball in our possession," Radtke said. "I knew we weren't going to get very many shot opportunities against Mayo, so after playing that cross to Cadence and watching her finish it, I knew that was a turning point in the game for us."

Red Wing, 4-4-2, currently sits in seventh place in the Big 9. With one game remaining on the schedule — Friday at Owatonna — the Wingers could finish as high as third or as low as seventh in the conference.