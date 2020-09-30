Red Wing lost its third game in as many tries on Tuesday. Prior to the current three-game losing streak, the Wingers were on a three-game point streak. So what changed? Red Wing has faced three of the top four teams atop the Big 9 standings in their last three games.

Not backing down from the formidable challenge, the Wingers began Tuesday's 9-1 loss to Rochester Mayo with promise in the first half. Through the first 40 minutes of the game, Red Wing held Mayo to a scoreless tie.

"In a game we survived the first half after keeping Mayo scoreless, we put in major effort through the field," Red Wing boys' head soccer coach Nate Weess said. "We lost a lot of gas in the second half. Mayo was able to take advantage of tired legs and low energy.

"The boys gave a gutsy effort in the first half but didn't have a lot left in the second half. We held them in check, while struggling to get the offense going."

Nick Snouffer did record a goal in the second half for Red Wing, but it wasn't enough as Mayo put nine soccer balls in the back of the net.

Red Wing was outshot in the game, 20-4. In net for the Wingers, Greggory Stallard made 11 saves.

The goal by Snouffer was his 11th on the season. Through 10 games, Snouffer has scored all but two of Red Wing's goals this year.

Red Wing, 1-7-2, currently sits in 10th place in the Big 9 with one conference game left on its schedule — Friday at home against Owatonna. Should the Wingers win the game, they could jump up to ninth place in the Big 9. If they lose, they could fall to 11th place.