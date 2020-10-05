RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls boys’ soccer team started slowly in the first half last Tuesday at Menomonie, but once they got going there was no stopping them.

The Wildcats led just 1-0 at halftime before erupting for eight second half goals in a 9-0 victory. They picked up right where they left off Thursday at home against the Mustangs, scoring five times in the first half on their way to a 7-0 win.

Wildcat coach Marcos Rodriguez said he hopes the Cats can keep the momentum going heading into a challenging next two weeks that includes a match at home against New Richmond and a pair of matches with Hudson.

“Everything seems to be clicking right for us and hopefully we can continue that momentum into Tuesday’s game against new Richmond before we get ready for Hudson,” Rodriguez said.

The Wildcats will host Middle Border Conference leader New Richmond Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. before a home-and-home series against Big Rivers Conference rival Hudson next week.

After scoring just one goal in the first half Tuesday at Menomonie, River Falls wasted no time jumping on the board against the Mustangs Thursday with Josh Linton striking twice in the first 20 minutes and Zach Nye scoring in the 23rd minute to give the Cats a 3-0 lead.

Nye would score again off a pass from Dylan Rach in the 38th minute and complete his second hat trick in two games in the 42nd minute with an assist from Linton and the Cats were off and running.

Nye totalled six goals and four assists in the two wins over the Mustangs while Linton and Owen Wise had three goals and two assists each and Rach accounted for two goals and three assists.

After hosting New Richmond Tuesday night the Wildcats will host Hudson Tuesday, Oct. 13 and visit the Raiders Thursday, Oct. 15 with both games kicking off at 7 p.m.

Hudson hands New Richmond first loss

Big Rivers Conference leader Hudson and Middle Border Conference leader New Richmond squared off in a nonconference battle Friday night, Oct. 2, in New Richmond, and in a game that was much closer than the score indicated the visiting Raiders came away with a 5-0 victory.

New Richmond entered the match without two starting defenders due to COVID contact tracing, bringing the total number of Tigers in quarantine to seven. But head coach Darian Blattner said they did a good job holding the Raiders to just one goal in the first half.

“The kids battled and we used two younger players on the defensive side of the ball,” he noted. “They did well in their first extended time in the positions.”

Tieg O’Kelly scored the only goal of the first half off a rebound of a Darren Chukel shot, but Hudson coach Steve Sollom said the Raiders had plenty of other chances early.

“We struggled to hit the net with a lot of our chances, and others we shot with no angle instead of playing it across the front of the goal,” Sollom said. “We've had this problem all year and have been working on it.”

Defender Edwin Berger knocked in a goal during a scramble in front of the net following a corner kick in the second half to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead and Josh Davis had a similar goal to make it a 3-0 game in the 80th minute before New Richmond goalkeeper Simon Neblich left the game following a collision and two Tiger defenders were forced to leave the match due to yellow cards in reaction to the play.

Hudson capitalized with a header by Davis off a corner kick before Noah Bekemeyer converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to make the final 5-0.

Four of Hudson’s five goals came either directly or indirectly from corner kicks.

“We have some good sized players and teams have a tough time defending us in the air,” Sollom noted.

Raider goalkeeper Lucas Biederman recorded his fourth shutout in five games as the Raiders improved to 5-0 overall

“Overall, our defense did a good job defending,” Sollom said. “Sometimes they get a little too offensive and take on too much risk, but as long as they take care of the ball and don't turn it over, we have a very good chance of winning.”

Before being shut out by Hudson Friday night, New Richmond had scored 12 goals in its previous two Middle Border Conference games-- a 12-2 victory over Amery Tuesday, Sept. 29, and a 6-0 win over Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Oct. 1.

Michael Benedict accounted for half the Tiger’ 12 goals Tuesday against Amery and dished out one assist while Cohan Hare had three goals and two assists. Jovanie Perez-Sanchez added a goal and two assists and Jack Burmood and Malaki Pethes each scored their first varsity goal as the Tigers led 8-2 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 4-0 in the second half.

Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville, Hare had a hand in five of the Tigers’ six goals with a hat trick and two assists and Benedict scored a pair of goals as the Tigers improved to 6-0 in MBC play. Andrew Blattner also had a goal and Joe Casey had two assists while Clay Gess picked up one.

“We started slow but to Baldwin-Woodville's credit they played solid defense to begin the match, putting seven and sometimes as many as 10 inside the 18-yard box,” Coach Blattner noted. “Overall we held Baldwin-Woodville to one shot on goal that came off a free kick. Defensively we played very well and were able to control possession for a majority of the match.”

Somerset wins twice on road

The Somerset Spartans stayed right on the heels of New Richmond in the MBC standings by picking up a pair of road wins last week, including their first shutout of the season, to improve to 5-1 in BRC play.

“We're happy with that record and are just trying to keep improving,” Spartan coach Bill Roll said. “We have a big week ahead of us with New Richmond and Amery at home this week before the playoff seed meeting on Sunday. We want to keep improving on the defensive end and keep things going well on the offensive end as we head into the postseason.”

The Spartans trailed Baldwin-Woodville 1-0 early before scoring twice in the last 17 minutes of the second half with freshman Blake Freese scoring his first varsity goal and Torsten Strom finishing minutes later to give Somerset a 2-1 halftime lead. Aaron Shartin-Folkert assisted on both first half goals.

Baldwin-Woodville tied it on a fluke goal in the second half but Shartkin-Folkert fed a nice pass to Strom on the left side for a goal and Joey LeRoux found Shartin-Folkert open on top of the penalty box for another to make the final 4-2.

Thursday at St. Croix Central, Shartkin-Folkert scored four goals and Adam Knefelkamp and Strom had a goal apiece while Parker Gebheim, Ayden Grover and Liam Rohow dished out one assist each in a 6-0 win over the Panthers.

Roll said defenders Gebheim, Sean Vensland, Dylan Mitchell, and Grover teamed up nicely with goalkeepers Aiden Ballard and Ben Abrahamson to preserve the team's first shut out of the season.