RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls scored five goals in the second half to erase a 2-1 deficit and defeat New Richmond, 6-2, in a match with possible WIAA Division 1 playoff seeding implications Tuesday night, Oct. 6, in River Falls.

Trailing 2-1, Josh Linton scored off a Zach Nye cross to tie things up in the 51st minute and earned an assist on a header by Dylan Rach three minutes later to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.

Nye widened the gap to 4-2 when his wind-blown corner kick sailed directly inside the far post in the 61st minute before Miles Longsdorf headed in a pass from Elliott Auderieth six minute later. Nye scored off a free kick with just over 11 minutes remaining to make the final 6-2.

The win gave the Wildcats a record of 7-0-1 overall while the Tigers dipped to 8-2-0. The WIAA sectional seeding meeting is scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 11, with regional action set to begin Oct. 20.

One day earlier the Tigers took a big step towards wrapping up the Middle Border Conference title with a 3-1 come-from-behind victory at Somerset.

Michael Benedict had a goal and an assist and Joe Casey and Cohan Hare scored a goal apiece while Charlie Gess picked up one assist. Torsten Strom scored the only Somerset goal to give the Spartans an early 1-0 lead.

Tayler Pinx registered five saves in the win as the Tigers improved to 7-0 in MBC play while Somerset dropped to 5-2, with its only two losses coming at the hands of the Tigers.