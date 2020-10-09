SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset boys’ soccer coach Bill Roll said the Spartans’ have two things going for them as they head into the final week of the regular season-- they have everyone healthy, and they’re continuing to improve.

The Spartans gave Middle Border Conference leader New Richmond a battle in a 3-1 loss to the Tigers Monday, Oct. 5 before beating Amery, 5-2, Thursday, Oct. 8. The split leaves Somerset with a 6-2 record with their only two losses coming to the Tigers. But Roll said that’s OK.

“I’d argue that our best two games of the season were our two losses to New Richmond,” he said. “I thought we gave them a good showing. We had them on the ropes for a little while.”

The Spartans scored the first goal of the game Monday when Aaron Shartkin-Folkert avoided a slide tackle and dished the ball to Torsten Strom, who fired a shot from the left side into the far right corner in the 11th minute.

The goal not only gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead, it was the first goal Somerset has scored against New Richmond since 2015.

“You want to talk about getting your guys fired up?” Roll said about taking the lead over the Tigers.

The Spartans were able to hold onto the lead until the 42nd minute when a cross by Tiger Cohan Hare somehow found the back of the net. Michael Benedict and Joe Casey added second half goals to give the Tigers the 3-1 win.

Roll said he wasn’t discouraged by the loss.

“We played really well,” he said. “Obviously you’d love to win, but our guys showed a lot of heart and improvement.”

Thursday at home against Amery, Strom scored four goals, all assisted by Shartkin-Folkert, and Shartking-Folkert scored the other goal in the Spartans’ 5-2 victory over the Warriors.

Roll said Somerset did a great job of timing through balls to the speedy Strom.

“They didn’t have anybody who could match his speed,” the coach said. “We played really good balls through to him. All season long we’ve been playing too many balls too far and the keepers have been coming out. Tonight we found a nice balance, we sent them earlier from midfield so he was able to get there. He was just able to collect it and get in on the breakaway.”

Roll was also grateful that the Spartans had all of their players available for the game.

“Today was the first day we’ve had all of our guys actually dressed and healthy and available since the first week of the season,” he noted. “So that was nice and refreshing.”

With two games left in the regular season-- Monday, Oct 12 at Osceola and Thursday, Oct. 15 at home against Baldwin-Woodville-- Ball said the Spartans are in a good spot with the playoffs looming.

“We’re getting better,” he said. “That’s the goal. And we’ve been having some success along the way. We want to be playing our best when the playoffs come around, so it's nice to be full strength and be getting better.”