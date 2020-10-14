The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' soccer team won their first-round Section 1A playoff game in dramatic fashion Monday, as a penalty-kick shootout was needed to determine a winner. The Wildcats buried one more ball in the back of the net in the shootout, and defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 2-1.

P-E-M took the lead first, holding a 1-0 lead through the first half. Ave' Waldo scored a goal for PIZM in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Katrina Sortland assisted on the goal. The score would remain the same for the remaining of timed play before a shootout was instituted.

Starting in goal for PIZM was Jordan Weber, who made 14 saves on the night — her highest save total on the season.

With the win, PIZM advances to the quarterfinals to play No. 2 seed Cotter. The Wildcats will travel to Cotter for a 4 p.m. game Wednesday.

Lake City's season ends with first-round loss

Coming into the Section 1A girls' soccer tournament as the 11th seed, Lake City had a tall mountain to climb to make a deep run. That mountain proved to tall to climb and their run was short as they fell in the first round to No. 6 seed Stewartville on Monday, 3-0.

Lake City was in the thick of things throughout the first half — trailing by only one goal, 1-0. In the second half, however, Stewartville added a pair of goals to cushion their lead. The three-goal lead would hold until the final whistle.

McKenna Goihl-Krier started in net for Lake City and mad 15 saves on 18 attempts.

Lake City ends its season at 4-8. The Tigers scored 22 goals in their wins and only one goal in their losses — getting shut out seven times.

Cannon Falls shut out in section playoffs

Placed in the Section 2A girls' soccer tournament, Cannon Falls was up against competition it wasn't entirely familiar with. Earning the 13th seed only made that challenge larger and the Bombers were downed in the first round by Holy Family Catholic, 9-0.

Cannon Falls gave up five goals in the first half and four in the second. Individual statistics were unavailable.

Cannon Falls ends is season with a 3-9 record. Two of the Bombers wins came against Triton/K-W/Hayfield, while the other came against Schaeffer Academy.