Lake City, garnering the 10th seed in the Section 1A boys' soccer tournament was supposed to be the underdogs against the seventh-seeded Cannon Falls Bombers. The last time these two teams played, it ended with a 0-0 tie so the current seeding didn't necessarily reflect the actual separation between the teams.

The main factor going into the matchup was that Lake City hadn't won a game in its previous seven tries. Cannon Falls on the other hand hadn't lost in its last four games. Both streaks ended Tuesday as Lake City defeated Cannon Falls, 2-1 to advance to the section quarterfinals.

Alex Oliver scored the game's first goal — assisted by Aidan Palmer — in the 18th minute of the second half to give Lake City a 1-0 lead. Cannon Falls evened up the score 10 minutes later but the lead wouldn't last. Thomas Brand scored what ended up being the game-winning goal one minute after the Bombers' tally.

Lake City moves on to play Dover-Eyota on Thursday. Lake City will once again travel for the game. Cannon Falls finishes its season with a 5-3-4 record.

PIZM cruises past K-M

Playing a team they had shut out previously this year, the PIZM boys' soccer team didn't overlook Kasson-Mantorville in their Section 1A first-round matchup as the Wildcats nearly replicated the same outcome. PIZM score three goals in the first half and two in the second to secure a 5-1 win.

Drew Chistopherson scored three goals in the first half — Dan Mikaeo recorded an assist on one of the goals as well. In the second half, Mikaeo led PIZM out of the gates with a goal, and Noah Wernau added a tally as well.

Corey Peters stopped two of the three shots he faced for the Wildcats. With the win, PIZM advances to face No. 13 seed Caledonia at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Should they win that game, PIZM will face either Austin or Winona in the Section 1A quarterfinals.