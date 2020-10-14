After easily dispatching K-M in their first-round matchup, PIZM actually faced a lower-seeded team in the second round thanks to a first-round upset by Caledonia. The Warriors were unable to carry that first-round magic over to their Thursday game and lost 3-0 to the Wildcats.

PIZM scored all three of its goals in the second half, beginning with a Dan Mikaeo goal assisted by Jack Smothers. Drew Christopherson followed up two goals of his own — the second receiving an assist from Mikaeo.

The Wildcats outshot the Warriors 16-1 in the game as PIZM goalkeeper Jason Ryan made his only save in the second half.

With the win, PIZM advances to the Section 1A semifinals to face No. 1 seed Austin at 7 p.m. on Monday.

PIZM cruises past K-M

Playing a team they had shut out previously this year, the PIZM boys' soccer team didn't overlook Kasson-Mantorville in their Section 1A first-round matchup as the Wildcats nearly replicated the same outcome. PIZM scored three goals in the first half via Drew Christopherson and two in the second to secure a 5-1 win.

The second half goals were scored by Dan Mikaeo and Noah Wernau. Corey Peters stopped two of the three shots he faced.

Lake City falls in second round

Lake City put up a good fight against undefeated and No. 2 seed Dover-Eyota in the Section 1A quarterfinals but the effort wasn’t matched with goals on the scoreboard as the Tigers were stifled for a 2-0 loss.

The Eagles ended the 0-0 tie with 10 minutes remaining in the first half by scoring the first goal of the game. Dover-Eyota held a 1-0 lead through the end of the half, and then five minutes into the second half, scored their second goal.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

Lake City finishes its season with a 4-8-1 record.

Tigers upend Bombers

Lake City, garnering the 10th seed in the Section 1A boys' soccer tournament, was supposed to be the underdogs against the seventh-seeded Cannon Falls Bombers. The last time these two teams played, it ended with a 0-0 tie so the current seeding didn't necessarily reflect the actual separation between the teams.

The main factor going into the matchup was that Lake City hadn't won a game in its previous seven tries. Cannon Falls on the other hand hadn't lost in its last four games. Both streaks ended Tuesday as Lake City defeated Cannon Falls, 2-1.

Alex Oliver scored the game's first goal — assisted by Aidan Palmer — in the 18th minute of the second half to give Lake City a 1-0 lead. Cannon Falls evened up the score 10 minutes later but the tie wouldn't last. Thomas Brand scored what ended up being the game-winning goal one minute after the Bombers' tally.

Cannon Falls finishes its season with a 5-3-4 record.