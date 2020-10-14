Posting its best conference record since joining the Big 9, Red Wing was still forced to travel for its Section 1A first-round matchup. The Wingers receiving the No. 9 seed was a bit of a surprise given the strength of opponents they faced all season and overall performance compared to the previous two seasons when they were seeded high enough to host in the first round.

Regardless, the Wingers hit the road Monday to take on No. 8 seed St. Charles. The game went according to plan early on for Red Wing and they took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game. The goal came courtesy of Kylie Stockton after Sammi Chandler hit a perfectly aimed cross that eventually landed at Stockton's feet, which she buried. The goal was Stockton's first of her varsity career.

St. Charles returned the favor five minutes later, however, tying the score at 1-1. The tie remained until two minutes left in the second half when St. Charles tallied the game winner on a corner kick.

"We felt like we came into the game with a good plan and started off really well — which is something we had struggled with this season," Red Wing head girls soccer coach Taylor Becker said. "We knew what their game plan would be and our defenders and Tori came up big with some of their reads to keep it tied going into the half. It's unfortunate that such a well played game had to end this way for us."

Red Wing ends its season with a 4-6-2 record.