NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak is nice, but the New Richmond Tigers know it won’t mean anything once the playoffs start.

The Tigers won four games last week to end the regular season with a 13-2-0 records. Their only losses were to the two teams seeded ahead of them in the Division 1 regional bracket-- Hudson and River Falls. The third-seeded Tigers will open regional play at home against No. 6 Menomonie Tuesday, Oct. 20, and a win would send them to River Falls for a sectional quarterfinal Saturday, Oct. 24.

But head coach Darian Blattner said the Tigers won’t fall into the trap of looking too far ahead.

“Menomonie has a solid team and is well coached and we know they will bring their best to us on Tuesday and when the playoffs begin we know anything can happen,” he said. “The kids are working hard and doing their best to be prepared for the playoffs. We are going to take it one game at a time, and our focus right now is on Menomonie and the first playoff game on Tuesday.”

The Cardinals ended the season by beating Chippewa Falls for the second time in four days, 1-0, last Saturday at home. Andrew Blattner set up Derek Hilderbrandt for the only goal of the game in the second half while Tayler Pinx and Simon Neblich combined for the shutout in goal.

Four days earlier in Chippewa Falls, Michael Benedict scored two goals and Joe Casey had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Cardinals. Blattner and Cohan Hare picked up an assist apiece while Pinx made two saves.

In between wins over Chippewa Falls, the Tigers posted a 6-0 victory Thursday in Amery. Casey scored a pair of goals, Reilly Heiberg had a goal and two assists, Benedict contributed one goal and one assist and Blattner and Charlie Gess scored one goal each. Hare also had an assist in the win while Pinx finished with two saves.

“Amery is much improved from earlier in the season and Chippewa Falls played very well in both our matches,” Coach Blattner said. “It was good for our players to have highly contested matches as we all gear up for the playoffs.”

Blattner said he feels good about the Tigers’ chances in the postseason.

“Defensively things are going well, and it’s nice to get some players back that had been out for various reasons,” he said. “We aren't quite at full strength as we hit the postseason, but not many teams are at this time of the year.”

Somerset No. 2 seed for first time since 2013

After learning they had been awarded the No. 2 seed in their Division 2 regional for the first time since 2013, the Somerset Spartans went out and played like a No. 1 seed.

The second-seeded Spartans will open up regional play Tuesday, Oct. 20, against No. 7 Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans took care of the Blackhawks 6-0 in last Thursday’s regular season finale, two days after downing Osceola 7-1, to finish 8-2 and in second place in the Middle Border Conference behind undefeated New Richmond.

Despite entering the week at 6-2, the Spartans had failed to score the first goal in seven of their previous eight matches, so head coach Bill Roll emphasized getting off to a fast start. That emphasis paid off when the Spartans scored four goals in the first ten minutes at Osceola and in the first minute of Thursday’s home match against Baldwin-Woodville to set the tone for each match.

“I was quite happy this week with the way we started both games,” Roll said. “Getting on the board early is going to be important in the playoffs, and we had failed to do that this season.”

It took just 84 seconds for Somerset to strike Tuesday at Osceola when Nolan Harty took a long throw-in from Parker Gebheim and laid the ball off for Torsten Strom to drive it home.

Just two minutes later, Aaron Shartin-Folkert won an Osceola punt near midfield and sent a lead pass to Blake Freese, who was able to push the ball through the legs of the on rushing keeper for a 2-0 lead at 3:34.

Shartkin-Folkert ripped a laser to the far post 8:19 into the match before intercepting a Chieftain pass near midfield and slotting a ball through to Strom for a 4-0 lead at the 9:14 mark.

Shartkin-Folkert and Strom hooked up for another goal in the 28th minute before Shartkin-Folkert beat the Chieftain keeper just before halftime to make it a 6-0 game.

Strom picked up his fourth goal of the game with another assist from Shartkin-Folkert in the 76th minute before Osceola got a late goal to make the final 7-1.

Aiden Ballard recorded 75 minutes of shutout soccer in goal while making 12 saves before being relieved by Ben Abrahamson.

“We were able to get all of our players playing time in this game, which was great,” Roll said.

Shartkin-Folkert scored just 32 seconds into Thursday’s home match against Baldwin-Woodville and struck again in the 36th minute before Strom found the back of the net just before halftime to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead.

Gebheim kept the scoring going at 52:14 when he buried a header off a Shartin-Folkert corner kick to make it 4-0 and Shartkin-Folkert finished off his hat trick in the 55th minute before Strom made the final 6-0. Ballard recorded the shutout by making 11 saves.

Roll said he’s especially pleased with the play of the Spartan defense heading into the postseason.

“We've talked about playing our best soccer come playoff time, and I really feel like defensively we are starting to tighten things down,” he said. “And now with our early game energy, if we can carry this level of play forward, we will be very competitive in the playoffs.”