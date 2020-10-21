PIZM's run through the Section 1A boys' soccer playoffs ended with a shutout loss to No. 1 seed Austin in the semifinal round on Monday. After outscoring their opponents in the first two rounds of the section playoffs eight goals to one, the Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw against the Packers, losing 9-0.

Austin spread out its goals by scoring five in the first half and four in the second. Six different Packers found the back of the net — Andres Garcia scored two goals and Henry Tolbert tallied three. Austin also outshot PIZM by a 16-0 margin.

Jason Ryan started in goal for PIZM and made a total of six saves. Corey Peters also recorded one save in net.

In total, PIZM had one corner kick and one shot attempt as Austin played lockdown defense throughout.

PIZM ends its season with a 10-3-1 record.