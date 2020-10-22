SOMERSET, Wis.-- Somerset scored twice in the first 12 minutes of Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match against Baldwin-Woodville, but it took until the 70th minute before they could breathe a little easier.

Baldwin-Woodville scored just before halftime to make it a 2-1 game, and controlled much of the play through the first 25 minutes of the second half before Somerset junior Torsten Strom rifled a left-footer into the upper right corner of the net to extend the Spartans’ lead to 3-1.

Lewis Schneider added a goal with under five minutes remaining to seal the second-seeded Spartans’ win and keep them at home for the regional final against No. 3 seed Unity/St. Croix Falls Saturday, Oct. 24, in Somerset.

Somerset struck early when Sam Priebe scored eight minutes in with an assist from Strom and Strom made it a 2-1 game with an unassisted goal four minutes later. But Baldwin-Woodville scored just before the break and had the Spartans’ on their heels until Connor Mendez won possession of the ball in the corner and sent it to Strom at the top of the box and Strom sent a perfectly placed shot out of the keeper’s reach.

The match was originally scheduled for the day before but was postponed due to Tuesday’s snowstorm. The Division 1 regional semifinal between New Richmond and Menomonie was also postponed and will be played Thursday, Oct. 22 in New Richmond. The winner of that game will advance to the regional final at River Falls Saturday, Oct. 24.