HUDSON, Wis.-- The good news for Hudson in their sectional soccer semifinal against New Richmond Thursday night was that they scored seven minutes into the match. The bad news was that they scored seven minutes into the match.

Senior defender Lake Buzicky knocked in a rebound off a corner kick to give the top-seeded Raiders a 1-0 lead over the third-seeded Tigers. It proved to be the only goal of the game as the Raiders advanced to this Saturday’s sectional final against Wausau West. But it didn’t come easily.

“New Richmond was focused on defending so we knew it would be a challenge to score, so getting the goal was a relief,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom said. “But in some ways getting that goal put us into a shell of protecting the lead, and it was way too early in the game to be playing so defensive.”

Sollom said the Raiders lost some poise and tightened up after getting the lead, and the more Hudson backed into its own end the more chances it gave to New Richmond. But the Raider defense did enough to deny the opportunities and goalkeeper Lucas Biederman cleaned up the shots that did get through to preserve the 1-0 victory.

Sollom said he would have felt a lot more comfortable if the Raiders had been able to score a second goal.

“We still had a couple fantastic chances that we just didn't convert, and obviously if we get the 2-0 lead then the game would essentially have been over,” he said. “But their keeper made a great save on one, and we hit the crossbar on one and just flat out missed an easy chance, so it was a nailbiter to the very end.”

The Raiders will host Wausau West, the top seed from the other side of the bracket, in a Division 1 sectional final Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the four-team state tournament Saturday, Nov. 7, at Mukwonago High School.