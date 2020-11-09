HUDSON, Wis.-- It’s safe to say Hudson didn’t play like a No. 4 seed at the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament in Mukwonago Saturday.

The Raiders went toe-to-toe with top-seeded Marquette in their state semifinal matchup, allowing only a penalty kick through the first 84 minutes. The Raiders started taking chances as the clock wound down in an attempt to net the tying goal, resulting in Marquette scoring twice in the final six minutes to post a 3-0 win.

Marquette went on to defeat No. 2 seed Arrowhead by an identical 3-0 score to earn its 15th state boys soccer title.

“It was a great game,” Raider coach Steve Sollom said. “A lot closer than the final score. We had a game plan and tried to limit a couple of their key players, and our defense was outstanding. But the game plan wasn’t as important as how well we would play, and the kids played really hard and left it all on the field.”

The Raiders had the ball in their own end much of the first half as Marquette took advantage of a stiff wind. When Marquette converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute it was only the second goal the Raiders have allowed all season with the first also on a PK.

“We survived the toughest half of the match and felt like we were in good shape,” Sollom said. “The second half we had the wind and the better of the play.”

Sollom said the Raiders had three or four good chances to tie the score but either missed the goal or found the Marquette goalkeeper.

“It felt like we were going to knot it up and we were agonizingly close,” Sollom said. “With a good team like Marquette, you hope to keep it close and have an opportunity to steal it at the end. And everything went according to script except the goal never came.”

Sollom said by the end of the game the Raiders started taking chances, leading to Marquette scoring the game-clinching goal at the 84:20 mark. They added a meaningless goal with under two minutes remaining to end Hudson’s season with a record of 11-1-1.

Overall the game stats were fairly even with Marquette holding a 15-13 advantage in shots while Hudson had six corner kicks to Marquette’s four. Paul Phillipson, Darren Chukel, Josh Davis and Shawn Berger each had a shot on goal while Lucas Biederman made three saves in nearly 88 minutes of action and Toby Schneider made one.