The 12U Hudson White softball team went undefeated and won the championship at the Minnesota Softball Fall State tournament in Hastings Sept. 29. Team members included, front row from left, Anna Breault, Lily Pachl, Haley Carlson, and Izzy Schiavone. Back row, coach Adam Juel, Brenna Sommers, Bella Petry, Alayna Juel, Rachel Riepl, Brooke Eischens, Nora Krasa, and coach Zac Schiavone. Not pictured are Julia Stanek and head coach Mike Petry.