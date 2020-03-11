The New Richmond Softball Association will hold its annual registration meeting for teams wanting to play slow pitch softball this summer.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at Gibby’s Lanes in New Richmond. Current league nights are Sunday for co-ed teams, and Tuesday and Wednesday for men’s teams. All games will be played at Hatfield Park in New Richmond.

Team entry fees start at $375. The season will begin the week of May 4 and will run through the third week of August. Individuals looking for teams to join are also encouraged to attend the meeting.