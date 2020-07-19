RED WING — The Big 9 Conference has always been a gauntlet. In the past four state tournaments, six of eight teams in the AAA state championship were from the conference — four of them crowned champion. Over half of the conference’s teams made it to a state championship game during that span. The level of competition is clearly top notch, but perhaps nobody knew that more than this year’s senior class.

Three of this year’s seniors received their varsity start as freshmen. Hailey Ehlers made the varsity roster as a seventh grader. Being that young and facing that level of competition coming from the smallest school in the conference appeared to be an uphill battle. However, the 2020 seniors finished their varsity careers doing something that hasn’t been accomplished in more than a decade — being the home team in a section playoff game. The growth of the team received statewide recognition as well, entering this spring ranked 13th.

“When we brought them up, were they ready to play the talented varsity opposition? Probably not, but it was a thing that kind of grooming them along the way, they’ll learn through the hard knocks of it,” head softball coach Jon Bohmbach said. “They developed into very good softball players.”

So how does a team go from unproven to bringing a program to new heights? It took more than just experience on the field. This group of seniors said that while coaching was a major factor, it also took an internal drive to become better individually and a strong supporting cast of teammates around them.

“I went in knowing that I need to have confidence especially with the good competition I’m going against here,” senior catcher Hailey Ehlers said. “I was starting to get the hang of things. Then I just tried to progress to that point of being a leader for our younger girls coming in.”

All four of the seniors said that their first varsity year was filled with learning experiences and challenges, but by the time their second year rolled around they felt comfortable with themselves and the team around them.

“Coming in, I knew the girls my age but I didn’t really talk to any of the seniors. But, they made me feel included right away,” second baseman Meg Grove said.

“The seniors told us to never take it for granted,” pitcher Justine Swenning added. “So we kept that mentality over the years. Us seniors really tried to include the younger girls. They’re in the same position we were, young girls on the team.”

And so the cycle continued. Seniors would take underclassmen under their wing, make them feel welcome and like they belonged … like a family.

Family. A word each senior pointed to when talking about reasons for their successful run on varsity.

It’s easy to point to the number of years this group of seniors played softball together and assume a tight bond would form. To a certain point that’s true, but each of the seniors pointed to more than just games on the field as a reason for the family vibe.

Ehlers, Swenning and Grove all said the bus rides were among their favorite memories with the team.

“Everyone was always included whether we were doing karaoke or just having talks,” Grove said.

“We would all sing karaoke and everything on the bus and Bohmer would yell at us to sit down,” Swenning said. “It was just a fun time, everyone was just singing along, dancing.”

Knowing the relationships that they had with their teammates made the progress they made that much sweeter. Although each of them would have liked to see if Red Wing could have taken another step forward this spring, they said they felt happy with how they ended their varsity careers.

“These girls, it was the most amazing feeling in the world,” utility player Skyla Reed said. “We’ve played together since we were 10. Seeing that we made history in Red Wing, it was just amazing to see everybody grow to this point and make this change in Red Wing softball history.”