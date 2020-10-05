The Hudson Boosters 10U teams participated in the 2020 Minnesota Softball Fall State Tournament Saturday, Sept. 26. The championship game came down to Hudson Navy vs. Hudson White with Hudson Navy winning the tournament title. Pictured are both Hudson Boosters 10U teams. In the front row from left are Mallory Bezanson, Aviva Matzek, Olivia Burant, Emma Brunner, Evelyn Smith, Matty Giardino, Ella Dupre, and Emerson Hatch. Middle row, Breslyn Mills, Ruby See, Sylvia Kochendorfer, Maddie Busta, Lauren Dombrowski, Nora Hofbauer, Annika Wurtzberger, Elsa Haslund, Peyton Peabody, and Brooklynn Johnson. Back row, coach Rylee Johnson, coach Audrey MacMenamin, coach Kyle Brunner, coach Chuck Dombrowski, coach Aaron Mills, coach Geno Hofbauer, coach Scott Johnson, and coach Al Wurtzberger. Not pictured are Daphne Deckard, Kylie Bee, and Sibley Zabel. Photo courtesy of Ashley Haslund