A long road trip to Mankato East for Red Wing’s softball season opener resulted in a short stay as the Wingers were defeated 13-2 in four-and-a-half innings.

Despite the 13 runs surrendered, Red Wing only allowed five hits. Walks and errors were a major factor in the Wingers’ loss as they allowed seven walks and committed six errors in just four innings.

“Defensively, there were first-game jitters, but there were still positives,” Red Wing head softball coach Jon Bohmbach said. “Mankato East is a very good, experienced team.”

Red Wing did claim the first lead of the game, as Abby Boxrud walked in the leadoff spot, then stole second in the next at bat. After a pair of strikeouts, Amira Ramstad brought home Boxrud with a two-out RBI single to give the Wingers a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.

From there, Mankato East scored nine unanswered runs between the first and second innings. In the bottom of the first, the Wingers didn’t allow a single hit but issued two walks and committed two errors, resulting in three runs. In the bottom of the second, the Cougars bats came alive with three doubles and a single to put six more runs on the scoreboard.

Boxrud scored her second run of the game in the third inning after hitting a single, advancing to second base on an error and then scoring on another Mankato East error. The Cougars scored four more runs in the next one-and-a-half innings though to give them an 11-run lead entering the fifth inning. The Wingers were unable to score to keep the game alive and the game ended under the 10-run rule.

Game notes

Boxrud went 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. Ramstad had one hit and RBI.

Bri Tix earned the start in the circle and gave up four hits and two earned runs in two innings of work. She struck out and walked two batters. Ramstad pitched the final two innings, issuing five walks, and giving up one hit and one earned run while also striking out one batter.

Red Wing, 0-1, next travels to Albert Lea on Saturday.