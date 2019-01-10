Swimmers start new year with bang

The Raiders defeated River Falls 72-27 and Superior 74-23 Friday night at the middle school while swimming the final two events of the night as exhibitions.

Hudson swept the top two spots in nine of the 10 events it scored in and two of the top three spots in the other.

Shane Blinkman posted a pair of first-place finishes, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 21.6 seconds and the 500 free in 4 minutes, 43.3 seconds. John Cooper Ramthun was second in the 50 free in 24.43 seconds while Jonathan Bennett was second in the 500 free in 5:26.05.

Alex Weaver won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.34 and Bennett was second in 2:14.87, while Steven Asmus won the 100 butterfly in 56.17 seconds and Ramthun took second in 59.09.

Cale Blinkman edged teammate Erik Small to take first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.13 seconds. Small was second in 49.36 before winning the 100 backstroke in 59.07 seconds with Weaver second in 59.5.

In the 200 medley relay, Shane Blinkman, Ethan Hanson, Small and Ramthun combined for a first place time of 1:40.61, while Weaver, Adam Berdusco, Jacob Krusell and Vaughn Kromrey were second in 1:47.98. In the 200 free relay, Cale Blinkman, Ramthun, Small and Asmus were first in 1:32.17 and Kromrey, Bennett, Hanson and Berdusco were second in 1:40.11.

The Raiders also took the top two spots in diving with Ethan Crim earning a winning score of 236.8 and Ethan Schultz taking second with 194.25 while Hanson added a first-place time of 1:59.98 in the 200 freestyle.

Four wins lead to gold at U of M

Saturday Shane Blinkman and Cale Blinkman combined for three individual titles and had a hand in another as the Raiders took first at the Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Hudson won the team title with a total of 430.5 points while BRC rival Eau Claire Memorial was second with 393.5. Rochester Mayo was third with 376 and Rochester Century took fourth with 348.

Shane Blinkman won the 200 individual medley in 1:49.71 and the 100 backstroke in 49.75 seconds while Cale Blinkman took first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.67 seconds. The brothers also teamed up with Small and Asmus for a first place time of 1:36.29 in the 200 medley relay.

Hudson will try to snap Eau Claire Memorial's 30-year reign as BRC champions when they host the Old Abes in a conference dual Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school pool.