The Hastings Area Swim Team had a successful Minnesota state meet journey for the 14-and-Under and Senior State swimmers. There was a lot of success individually for the younger swimmers and overall strong performances from the relay teams.

From July 25-28, 26 HAST swimmers competed at the 14-and-Under Long Course State Meet in Rochester. They achieved new times in the ZONE, CHAMP and BB divisions while also setting six new HAST team records. The team’s collaborative efforts earned them a third-place finish in Class AA with 680.5pts and they were 13th overall.

The following HAST Individuals scored in the top-16 and earned HAST team points: Kira Aarness, Emma Dehmlow, Thomas Foss, Lauren Jenkins, Charlie Jensen, James Jensen, Sofia Kovalenko, Josephine Larson, Mitchell LeMay, Ava McNamara, Brandon Schwartz, Ashtyn Stewart and Caleb Urban. Also competing at state were Chloe Aarness, Oliver Gergen and Lila Salzman.

The HAST relays that scored in the top-16 and earned double team points: the girls’ 200 freestyle relay of Chloe Aarness, Emma Dehmlow, Emma Ellsworth and Sofia Kovalenko; the girls’ medley relay of Chloe Aarness, Sofia Kovalenko, Emma Dehmlow and Lila Salzman; boys’ 200 freestyle relay of Thomas Foss, Samuel Green, James Jensen and Russell Schalk; the girls’ 400 and 200 freestyle relays of Kira Aarness, Isabel Green, Josephine Larson and Afton LeMay; and the girls’ 400 and 200 medley relays Kira Aarness, Emelia Berg, Josephine Larson and Afton LeMay.

Then there was the boys’ 400 and 200 medley relays and the 400 freestyle relay of Tristan Herbst, Isaac Schalk, Charlie Jensen and Oliver Gergen; the girls’ 400 medley, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays of Lauren Jenkins, Ava McNamara, Ashtyn Stewart and Clara Birken; and the boys’ 400 medley, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays of Brandon Schwartz, Caleb Urban, Mitchell LeMay and Adam Duer.

Team Records were set by Kira Aarness, Emma Dehmlow, Sofia Kovalenko; and the team of Lauren Jenkins, Ava McNamara, Ashtyn Stewart and Clara Birken in the girls’ 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

New ZONE times were achieved by Kira Aarness, Thomas Foss, James Jensen, Sofia Kovelenko, Mitchell LeMay, Brandon Schwartz, Ashtyn Stewart and Caleb Urban. Setting new CHAMP times were Chloe Aarness and Ashtyn Stewart, while Tristan Herbst set a new BB time.

Those 14-and-Under competitors that set Zone times at the state meet or earlier were eligible to compete for Team Minnesota at the 2019 14-and-Under Central Zone Championships from August 1-4. Team Minnesota won the meet scoring 5,843 pts against eight other teams. Kira Aarness, Thomas Foss, Sofia Kovalenko, Mitchell LeMay, Ava McNamara, Brandon Schwartz, Ashtyn Stewart and Caleb Urban all swam for Team Minnesota. In Fargo new team records were set by Kira Aarness and Sofia Kovalenko.

HAST Swimmers also competed in the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championships on the University of Minnesota campus August 1-4. HAST finished 24th with 51 points and the following swimmers qualified for the finals: Natasha Girgen, Helen Jensen, Nathan LeMay, Dylan Purrington and Kiya Riley. Other HAST individual qualifiers were Kathryn Gjelhaug, Kendal Jenkins, Kendra Kosmoski and Devin Schwartz.

Senior relays scoring double points for the team were the 400 medley and 800 and 400 freestyle relays of Kendal Jenkins, Kiya Riley, Kendra Kosmoski and Natasha Girgen; and the 800 freestyle and 200 medley relays of Philip Jensen, Nathan LeMay, Dylan Purrington and Devin Schwartz. Also competing at the Long Course state meet were Jocelyn Brink, Lauren Glenna, Shannon McCullough and Ireland Zaruba.

At the meet five new HAST Team Records were recorded for the books by Dylan Purrington and the relay team of Devin Schwartz, Dylan Purrington, Philip Jensen and Nathan LeMay. Dylan Purrington set a new Futures Times while Natasha Girgen and Nathan LeMay both set new Speed Sectional times.