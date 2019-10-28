River Falls took first in 10 events, including sweeping the top three spots in the 200 yard medley relay, to beat Chisago Lakes in a girls’ swimming and diving non conference meet in Chisago Lakes Tuesday, Oct 22.

The Cats set the tone right from the start with Sydney Fleming, Ellery Ottem, Jane Briese and Sadie Ottem combined for a first place time of 2 minutes, 3.93 seconds.

River Falls broke the meet open in the 200 freestyle with Briese winning in 2:09.43, Sam Troyer taking second in 2:11.51 and Mackenna Anderson in third in 2:12.68.

Fleming went on to win two more events, placing first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:18.73 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.6 and Ellery Ottem posted a pair of individual wins-- in the 100 freestyle in 54.12 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.15-- while Briese won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.21.

Troyer took the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:45.1 and Anderson was second in 6:01.57, while Madison Berg won the diving competition with a score of 214.45 and Eva Mikla was second with 192.55.

The Wildcats ended the meet with Fleming, Briese, Burke and Ellery Ottem combining for a first place time of 4:03.28 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Up next is the Big Rivers Conference Championship Meet this Saturday, Nov. 2, in Hudson.