The Hastings Raiders girls’ swimming and diving team is in the midst of the Section 1AA meet, held in Rochester at the Rochester Recreation Center. The swimming preliminaries were held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the evening to decide who would race in Friday’s championship and consolation finals. The Raiders have 13 entries including the four relays in the championship finals on Friday, Nov. 8, to see who will advance to the state meet.

Last year, now eighth grader Ashtyn Stewart was Hastings’ lone state qualifier in the 100-yard butterfly. This year she looks to make it in several freestyle events but is not swimming the butterfly. The diving preliminaries, semifinals and finals are all Thursday evening, Nov. 7. In the swimming events, the top two swimmers/teams plus anyone who beats the standard qualifying time in that event advance to the state meet. For diving, the top four divers move on to the state meet.

200 medley relay

The team of eighth grader Clara Birken, senior Katie Gjelhaug, sophomore Kendal Jenkins and senior Shannon McCullough took sixth in the preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 56.18 seconds and will compete in the finals on Friday, Nov. 8.

200 freestyle

Sophomore Kendra Kosmoski took fifth with a time of 1:59.33 and will compete in the championship finals on Friday. Seventh grader Kira Aarness finished 14th in 2:03.44 and will swim in the consolation finals. Sophomore Ireland Zaruba (2:05.56) placed 18th and senior Lillian Garrett took 35th with a time of 2:30.49.

200 individual medley

Eighth grader Lauren Jenkins was third with a time of 2:13.06 to swim in the championship finals along with McCullough who finished sixth in 2:13.91. Junior Jocelyn Brink (2:20.33) placed 18th and Birken finished 26th in 2:28.38.

50 freestyle

Eighth grader Ashtyn Stewart took second in 24.54 seconds and will go for her second state meet on Friday, while freshman Berlyn Byrd finished 18th in 25.93, senior Brooklyn Byrd (27.05) was 28th and senior Drew Gerlach took 34th with a time of 28.12.

100 butterfly

Freshman Ava McNamara took fifth with a time of 59.87 and Lauren Jenkins finished seventh in 1:00.06 to compete in the championship finals. Kendal Jenkins will swim in the consolation finals after taking ninth with a time of 1:00.32 and so will Gjelhaug who finished 11th in 1:00.64.

100 freestyle

Stewart took second again with a time of 53.60 and she is joined in the championship finals by Kosmoski who finished in a tie for 8th in 55.19. Senior Sofia VanZee took 33rd with a time of 1:03.53 and junior Sydney Mares finished 36th in 1:10.47.

500 freestyle

Aarness took 13th with a time of 5:30.71 and will race in the consolation finals. Zaruba finished 22nd in 5:41.30 and Berlyn Byrd (5:42.03) was right behind her in 23rd. Sophomore Olivia Smiley took 34th with a time of 6:26.50.

200 freestyle relay

The team of Berlyn Byrd, Aarness, Zaruba and Kosmoski took sixth with a time of 1:43.67 and will race on Friday. They were just under 5 seconds behind first-place Northfield.

100 backstroke

Kendal Jenkins won the prelims in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.83 and will look to turn that into a state meet appearance come Friday. McCullough will join her in the championship finals after finishing fifth in 1:00.92 and Birken will compete in the consolation finals after placing 14th (1:05.12). Senior MaKayla Cowee finished 32nd in 1:12.13.

100 breaststroke

Gjelhaug took ninth with a time of 1:10.88 and will swim in the consolation finals on Friday. McNamara joins her after finishing 12th in 1:11.31 and so will Brink who placed 14th (1:11.39). Brooklyn Byrd rounds out the consolation finals after she took 16th with a time of 1:12.34.

400 freestyle relay

The team of Aarness, McCullough, Kendal Jenkins and Zaruba took third in the preliminaries with a time of 3:48.51 and will race again on Friday. They were between 3 and 4 seconds off of Rochester Century in that race and will try and make up the difference.