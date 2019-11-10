Eighth grader Ashtyn Stewart, junior Annika Tverberg and freshman Ava McNamara will all represent the Hastings Raiders at the Class AA state swimming and diving meet next week. The Raiders competed in the Section 1AA meet Wednesday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 8.

Tverberg was the first to qualify for state after the diving preliminaries, semifinals and finals were all held on Thursday at the Rochester Recreation Center. She finished third with 304.75 points after 11 dives as the top four divers all advanced. She is the first Hastings girl diver to qualify for state since diving coach Brianna Aarness went in 1996 according to head coach Katie McAlpin.

“We knew she had a chance because if you looked at True Team results, everybody was there except for Mayo,” McAlpin said about Tverberg’s chances of advancing heading into sections. “The top three people were really close to each other and then four through nine were all like within a point or two of each other. Four go, so we were like ‘she’s got a chance’. The one girl from Farmington just did not have a good day and she was third at True Team, she dropped down to seventh and Annika slid into her spot.”

Stewart was Hastings’ lone state competitor last year when she made it in the 100-yard butterfly. This year, she qualified for state in two events. Stewart took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.46 seconds and won the section championship in the 100 freestyle in 53.02.

“It was hard,” McAlpin said about the decision to have Stewart compete in the freestyle events and not the 100 butterfly like last year. “She wanted to go fly, but we already had four people who could go fly and get close to that minute mark. And we didn’t have anybody who could swim a 50 and 100 (freestyle) like she can, so for the team that’s the route we went this year. Next year who knows, we’ll see.”

McNamara qualified for state by taking second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.62 and McAlpin said her finish is what pushed her over the edge.

“Ava’s butterfly surprised me, she had a phenomenal finish,” she said. “Her last length-and-a-half was just perfect, absolutely perfect.”

Hastings took fourth as a team with 280 points behind Section 1AA champion Northfield, runner-up Farmington and third-place Rochester Century.

“Yes, very happy, they definitely exceeded our expectations,” McAlpin said about her team’s performance as a whole. “They exceeded expectations on Wednesday and then did it again today. It was fun, super fun. We moved up in the world, we got fourth and last year we got fifth and they added a team who finished ahead of us. We’ve got three girls going to state, which is great, last year we only had one.”

The Class AA state meet is at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota’s campus. It takes place over three days with the diving preliminaries on Thursday, Nov. 14; the swimming preliminaries the next day and both diving and swimming finals on Saturday, Nov. 16. All three sessions start at 6 p.m.

Other results

The 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Kendal Jenkins, senior Katie Gjelhaug, McNamara and senior Shannon McCullough took fourth with a time of 1 minute, 50.90 seconds. Sophomore Kendra Kosmoski took fifth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.22 and seventh grader Kira Aarness finished 11th in 2:02.54. In the 200 individual medley, eighth grader Lauren Jenkins placed third with a time of 2:12.85 and right behind her in fourth was McCullough (2:13.19).

Following McNamara in the 100 butterfly was Lauren Jenkins who took sixth with a time of 59.91, Gjelhaug who finished 11th in 1:01.49 and Kendal Jenkins placed 12th (1:01.69). Kosmoski raced with Stewart in the 100 freestyle and took fourth with a time of 54.77 and Aarness finished 12th in the 500 freestyle in 5:27.25.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Kosmoski, McNamara, Lauren Jenkins and Stewart took fifth with a time of 1:40.11. McCullough finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.19 and eighth grader Clara Birken placed 15th (1:04.55). Hastings had four swimmers finish in a row in the 100 backstroke with McNamara (1:11.71), Gjelhaug (1:11.89), senior Brooklyn Byrd (1:12.84) and junior Jocelyn Brink (1:12.99) finished 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th respectively. To finish up the swimming, the 400 freestyle relay team of Kosmoski, Lauren Jenkins, McCullough and Stewart took fourth with a time of 3:39.16, just shy of the standard qualifying time.