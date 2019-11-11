For the second consecutive season, River Falls will have four divers in the 16-diver field at the WIAA Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Madson.

Juniors Madison Berg, Eva Mikla, Isabel Seyffer, and Madisyn Tape will all repeat their trip from last year after placing first, second, fifth and sixth at the Division 2 sectional Saturday, Nov. 9, in Wisconsin Rapids. Berg earned her spot as sectional champion while Mikla, Seyffer and Tape all scored among the top 12 in the six statewide sectionals combined.

But the Wildcat divers won’t be alone in Madison this weekend. Freshman Ellery Ottem and senior Sydney Fleming will also be there after Ottem won sectional titles in the 100 and 200 yard freestyle races and Fleming finished sectional runner-up in the 200 individual medley.

For Berg and Ottem, their sectional titles also included new Wisconsin Rapids pool and River Falls team records.

Berg scored 427.65 to put her name in the record book for diving while Ottem’s record-setting swim came in the 200 freestyle with a first place time of 1 minutes, 52.62 seconds.

Mikla finished second to Berg in diving with a score of 412.9 while Seyffer punched her ticket to state with a score of 377.2 and Tape advanced with 363.15.

Mikla placed sixth at state last year and Berg was seventh while Seyffer finished 10th and Tape placed 12th. This weekend will mark the third straight trip to state for Mikla, Berg and Seyffer.

It will be the first state appearance for both Ottem and Fleming. In addition to her record-setting sectional time in the 200 freestyle, Ottem also won the 100 free in 51.59 seconds, while Fleming was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.63.

Senior Samantha Troyer just missed qualifying for state in the 500 freestyle with a fourth place time of 5:37.72 while sophomore Jane Briese, Troyer, Fleming and Ottem took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:47.97.

River Falls finished fourth in the race for the sectional team title as just seven points separated the top four teams. Rhinelander finished first with 264 followed by Rice Lake with 263, Wausau East with 257.5 and River Falls with 257.

The WIAA Division 2 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at the UW-Madison Natatorium. Diving competition gets underway at 2:30 p.m. with swimming timed finals beginning at 6:30 p.m.