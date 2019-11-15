RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls freshman Ellery Ottem became the first Wildcat ever to win two state titles by winning the 100 and 200 yard freestyle races at the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships Friday, Nov. 15, in Madison.

Ottem won the 200 freestyle by nearly three full seconds, touching the wall in 1 minute, 49.54 seconds, the sixth fastest time ever at a state meet. Freshman Izzy Enz of Edgewood was second in 1:52.55.

Ottem captured her second state title later in the meet by winning the 100 freestyle in 50.7 seconds, beating out Edgewood’s Abby Reid by nearly a full second. Ottem’s time in the 100 free was the ninth fastest time in state history.

Ottem wasn’t the only Wildcat to reach the awards podium Friday. Junior diver Madison Berg placed third in the diving competition with a score of 401.15 while classmate Isabelle Seyffer was eighth with 362.2. Junior Eva Mikla was right behind in ninth place with 355.0 and junior Madyson Tape was 15th with 322.25.

Senior Sydney Fleming added a 12th place time of 2:15.93 in the 200 individual medley to give the Wildcats a total of 83 points to finish 12th out of the 40 teams represented at the state meet. Edgewood won its fifth straight team title with 290.

This story will be updated