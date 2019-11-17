HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson senior Ella Stein capped her high school swimming career with her second state runner-up finish at the 2019 WIAA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships in Madison Saturday, Nov. 16.

Stein finished second in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.42 seconds to reach the state awards podium for the third time in her career. She was also state runner-up in 2017 and took sixth last year.

Stein, who will swim at the University of Nebraska next fall, was seeded third in the 24-swimmer field in this year’s 100 breaststroke before taking second behind champion Lucy Thomas of Brookfield East’s time of 1:02.33.

Stein also posted her highest finish at state in the 200 individual medley with a ninth place time of 2:07.00. She was 15th in the 200 IM in 2017 and 17th in 2018.

Stein wasn’t the only Raider to compete on state swimming’s biggest stage this weekend. She teamed up with senior Maree Elliott, junior Faith Eilertson and sophomore Hannah Zurn for a 17th place time of 1:40.45 in the 200 freestyle relay, and combined with senior Reagan Cicha, freshman Rhian Neitzel and Zurn to place 18th in the 200 medley relay in 1:50.15. Elliott, Cicha, Netzel and Eilerston placed 21st in the 400 free relay in 3:43.41.

Eilertson contributed a 14th place time of 1:06.17 in the 100 breaststroke while junior Katie Auge placed 16th in diving with a score of 338.75.

Hudson tied Appleton North for 18th place in the 40-team standings with 30 points. Brookfield East took the team title with 243.







