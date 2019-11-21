The Hastings Area Swim Team started their fall/winter season off with 14 swimmers competing at the LSSC Fall Fling October 12-13. The Lake Superior Swim Club hosted this event at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool in Duluth.

The team earned the following new times in the silver and bronze divisions. The swimmer of the meet was Jaren Kihima, who swam six-out-of-six best times, cutting a little more than 24 seconds overall. He earned new bronze times in the 50-yard backstroke and the 100 breaststroke.

On October 26 and 27, HAST attended the Boowater Spooktacular hosted by the New Richmond Tiger Sharks in Apple Valley. Forty-three swimmers competed at this meet, teaming up to achieve new times in the champ, gold, silver and bronze divisions.

Lauren Krause was named swimmer of the meet for her impressive time drops; more than 24 seconds overall. Krause achieved two new bronze times in the 100 backstroke and 100 individual medley.

A new champ time was set by Chloe Aarness and new gold times by Tristan Herbst, Sofia Kovalenko, Josephine Larson, Annika Ries and Caleb Urban.

New silver times were swam by Jacob Barker, Emelia Berg, Matthew Glenna, Mari Hall, Kaylee Hunt, George Jensen, Isaac Schalk, Taylor Schmaltz and Cody Stewart.

New bronze times came from Garson Aarness, Benjamin Barker, Jacob Barker, Damion Charpentier, Gabri Clark, Zach Crook, Oscar Green, George Jensen, Jaren Kihima and Brody Stutz.