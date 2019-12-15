The Hastings Raiders boys’ swimming and diving team had its first dual meets this past week. The Raiders traveled to Farmington for a non-conference meet against the Tigers on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and lost 94-87. However, Hastings bounced back Thursday during its first Metro East Conference meet at home against the Henry Sibley Warriors and won 97-84.

Farmington

“First meet of the season, a lot of learning goes on with the young guys figuring out what actually happens at a swim meet so a big learning curve there but they figured it out. We swam ok, Farmington was a much better team,” said head coach Gerry Rupp. “Tonight we came back and had a strong showing, almost everybody had lifetime best times tonight so across the board we had a good showing.”

The Raiders won three events against Farmington before the Tigers swam the last few events as exhibitions. Junior Joe Everson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 56.40 seconds, junior Ryan Lester won the one-meter dive with a score 191.40 as Farmington’s Seth Krause did not compete and sophomore Philip Jensen won the 100 backstroke in 55.30.

Those who were runners-up for Hastings were the 200 medley relay team of Philip Jensen, senior William Jensen, sophomore John Destross and senior Tyler Sorenson with a time of 1:46.90. Philip Jensen was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.72, Sorenson was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (24.96) and so was seventh-grader Charlie Jensen in diving with a score of 121.15. Then there was Everson in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.95 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Everson, Sorenson, William Jensen and senior Jim Tietjen in 1:42.16.

Henry Sibley

The Raiders’ home opener against Henry Sibley went much better as it won eight events before swimming the last two as exhibition.

Those winners were the 200 medley relay team of Destross, Everson, Sorenson and junior Liam Shelhamer with a time of 1:50.90; Philip Jensen in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.72 and 100 freestyle (53.81); and eighth grader Caleb Urban in the 200 individual medley (2:12.09). Lester was victorious in the one-meter dive again with a score of 226.10, there was William Jensen in the 500 freestyle in 5:24.32 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Philip Jensen, Sorenson, Everson and freshman Adam Duer (1:37.80). Junior Hudson Doty won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.86.

“We’re trying to build, we did well tonight but we need to keep working because my goal is to knock off Simley who has been the No. 2 team in the conference for the last five years,” said Rupp about how his team needs to progress. “It would be nice to be able to take them down, at our pool, on senior night, so that’s one of our main goals this year.”

While it is still early in the season, Rupp did highlight some swimmers who have stood out so far.

“I really like where Phil Jensen is right now, he’s done some good things and he’s on the cusp of potentially making state in two events to that’s really neat to see,” Rupp said. “Then on JV one guy who’s been a very pleasant surprise is Taylor Schmaltz, a club swimmer who’s been dropping time and working hard. It’s also nice to have Will Jensen back this year, last year he had a shoulder injury and all he could do was the breaststroke. Having him back healthy definitely helps out.”

Hastings travels to Tartan on Thursday, Dec. 19, and then has its Alumni Scrimmage on Friday at 7 p.m.