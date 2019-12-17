RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Eau Claire Memorial/North may have dominated on the scoreboard, but River Falls boys’ swim coach Caitlin Brudzinski said the Wildcats had their moments in a 133-46 loss to the Cardinals in the Cats’ home opener Tuesday night, Dec. 10.

“It was a tough loss, but we had some promising performances, both in the pool and on the diving board,” Brudzinski said.

The Cats’ 200 yard freestyle relay team of Zach Martin, Shawn Derks, Connor Baar, and Seth Larsen posted the Cats’ only first place finish in the pool by combining for a winning time of 1 minute, 41.97 seconds, while Derks and Martin posted personal best times of 25.81 and 25.83 seconds, respectively, in the 50 free. Derks also swam a personal best time of 1:10.11 in the 100 butterfly while Baar was second in the 500 free in 5:33.4 and Darin Derks was third in 5:44.66.

First-year diver Nathaniel Fosler made his home debut a good one by posting a first place score of 134.9.

“Nathan did a great job,” diving coach Kym Anderson said. “Nathan worked hard all week leading up to the meet on his dives and it really showed in his form, which resulted in him improving his score by over 10 points and taking that first place slot. I am very proud of the work Nathan is putting into his dives.”

The Wildcats visited Chippewa Falls for another Big Rivers Conference dual Tuesday, Dec. 17, before competing in the Eau Claire Invitational at Eau Claire North High School Saturday, Dec. 21.