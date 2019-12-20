RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls took two of the top three spots in a pair of events, and all three relays posted second place finishes, but the Wildcat’s came out on the short end of a 108-59 loss in a Big Rivers Conference boys’ swimming and diving dual at Chippewa Falls.

Despite the loss, head coach Caitlin Brudzinski said she’s seeing continued improvement from every swimmer in their events.

“The guys are working hard toward their goals for the season,” she said.

Seth Larsen had a pair of second place finishes for the Cats-- in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.27 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 1.76 seconds. Zach Martin was third in the 50 free in 2651 seconds and Cooper Cernohous was third in the 100 fly in 1:14.43.

Connor Barr had the only other second place individual finish for the Cats, in the 500 freestyle, with a time of 5:31.93. Barr also took third in the 200 free in 2:06.88 while Anders Olson was third in the 200 free in 2:36.19 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.68. John-Eric Klecker added a third place time of 1:12.28 in the 100 backstroke.

Baar, Olson, Larsen and Martin combined for a second place time of 1:56.67 in the 200 medley relay, and Martin, Shawn Derks, Baar and Larsen took second in the 200 free relay in 1:44.12, while Darin Derks, Jacob Richardt, Cernohous and Olson placed second in the 400 free relay in 4:20.6.