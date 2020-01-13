RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Hudson boys swimming and diving team continued its dominance in the Big Rivers Conference by sweeping a double dual with River Falls and Superior Friday night, Jan. 10, in River Falls.

The Raiders topped the host Wildcats 54-43 and beat Superior 68-32 while River Falls earned a 65-36 win over the Spartans.

Hudson took first in seven events before swimming the last two races as exhibitions. The Raiders opened the meet by sweeping the top two spots in the 200 yard medley relay with Ethan Hanson, Steven Asmus, Jaeger Schirmacher and Louis Feiges winning in 1 minute, 53.74 seconds and Theo Johansen, John Cooper Ramthun, Logan VonBerge and Jack Wanken taking second in 1:54.24.

Ramthun added a first place time of 5:12.14 in the 500 freestyle and River Falls’ Connor Baar was second in 5:22.4, while Hudson’s Adam Berdusco edged Baar by .69 of a second to win the 200 freestyle in 1:55.81.

The Raiders’ other wins came from Eli Ramthun in the 200 individual medley in 2:15.11, Zach Meyer in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.51, and Ethan Crim in diving with a score of 256.3. Teammate Cort Chiodo was second with 190.6.

Seth Larsen won a pair of races for the Wildcats, taking first in the 50 freestyle in 23.53 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.6. Larsen also swam the opening leg of the Wildcats’ winning 200 freestyle relay team, combining with Nate Lawrence, Zach Martin and Baar for a time of 1:39.68.

The Raiders return to action with a BRC dual at Eau Claire Alliance Thursday, Jan. 16, and participate in the Eau Claire Invitational Saturday, Jan. 18, while River Falls will compete in a nonconference triangular with Chisago Lakes and Spring Lake Park Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Chisago Lakes.