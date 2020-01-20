The Hastings Area Swim Team attended the NOR “Winter is Coming” swim meet Dec. 7-8, in Northfield where 37 HAST swimmers competed. There they teamed up to achieve new times in the Champ, Gold, Silver and Bronze divisions.

The swimmer of the meet was Eloise Prettyman. Prettyman showed great strength in the 200-yard freestyle, cutting just over 34 seconds in the event, 48 seconds overall, set three new Silver times and a Bronze time.

On Dec. 13 HAST hosted the SAC Conference Meet at the Hastings Middle School pool. Twenty-four HAST swimmers competed at this meet and teamed up to achieve nine new Silver times and 10 Bronze. The swimmer of the meet was George Jensen, who swam three-out-of-three best times and earned three new Bronze times.

The BAC Holiday Classic Invite was Dec. 14-15 in Bloomington where 26 HAST swimmers competed. Those swimmers teamed up to achieve new Gold and Silver times, Ben Barker earned the title of swimmer of the meet with his efforts swimming six-out-of-six best times and he achieved two new Silver times.

Setting a new CHAMP time was Emelia Berg. New GOLD times came from Berg, Megan Bump, Alliah Clark, Emma Dehmlow, Isabel Green, Jenna Gutterman, Annika Ries and Lila Salzman.

Swimming new Silver times were Benjamin Barker, Jacob Barker, Micah Benner, Oscar Green, Samuel Green, Jaren Kihima, Elizabeth Martinez-Johnson, Ava McNamara, Amelia Miller, Eloise Prettyman and Cody Stewart.

Finally, setting new Bronze times were Garson Aarness, Damion Charpentier, Gabri Clark, Oscar Green, Sadie Hilgers, George Jensen, Lauren Krause, Isabella Larson, Jaren Kihima, Elizabeth Martinez-Johnson, Amelia Miller, Jack McAlpin, Eloise Prettyman, Nora Salzman and Ava Santamaria.