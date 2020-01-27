The Hastings Raiders boys’ swimming and diving team routed the North St. Paul Polars 94-71 on Thursday, Jan. 23. It was the Raiders’ first home meet in more than a month – specifically Dec. 12 – and they will finish the regular season with four straight home events. They host Simley on Thursday, Jan. 30; Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 4, the Metro East Conference junior varsity meet Feb. 6 and then their annual home diving invitational Feb. 8. The Section 1AA meet is Feb. 19-21 at the Rochester Recreation Center and state is Feb. 27-29.

Hastings won six of the 12 events, swimming the last three events as exhibitions, and racked up points in the secondary placements. Winning for the Raiders were: senior William Jensen in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 1.68 seconds; junior Joe Everson in the 50 freestyle in 23.68 seconds and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.63; junior Ryan Lester with a score of 209.40 in the one-meter dive; junior Avery Stoffel won the 100 freestyle in 55.31; and the 200 freestyle relay team of eighth grader Garrett Watterson, senior Evan Scully, freshman Tyler Wood and Lester with a time of 1:51.61.

Runners-up were the 200 medley relay team of eighth grader Caleb Urban, juniors Hudson Doty and Jake McNamara and freshman Adam Duer with a time of 2:06.64; Stoffel in the 200 freestyle in 2:05.74 and Duer in the 200 individual medley (2:23.18). Sophomore Philip Jensen took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.88, seventh grader Charlie Jensen in diving with a score of 124.45 and sophomore John Destross in the 100 butterfly (1:02.79). William Jensen in the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.11, Urban in the 500 freestyle in 5:09.34 and the 200 freestyle relay team of eighth grader Eli Hitchcock, senior Isaac Huntington, Wood and Lester with a time of 2:02.10.

Taking third were the 200 medley relay team of Huntington, fellow senior Danny Brown, seventh grader Oliver Gergen and sophomore Nick Kohn with a time of 2:16.19; Scully in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.30 and 100 freestyle (1:00.01), Oliver Gergen in the 200 individual medley (2:30.46) and Liam Shelhamer in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.17.