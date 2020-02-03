RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- With the Big Rivers Conference Championships this Saturday, Feb. 8 in Menomonie and the WIAA Division 2 sectional a week later, the River Falls boys’ swim and dive team used the last two meets of the regular season to mix up its lineup last week in duals against Tartan and Menomonie.

The Cats dropped a 99-79 decision to Tartan Tuesday night, Jan. 28, before beating BRC foe Menomonie 81-73 Friday night.

“Some of the guys swam some events they don't normally swim, and we were missing a couple swimmers due to illness,” head coach Caitlin Brudzinski said about Tuesday’s meet against Tartan. “But we still had a strong showing.”

Seth Larsen and Connor Baar each posted an individual win and helped the Wildcats’ 400 yard freestyle relay to a first place finish while Jacob Richardt posted a win in the 500 yard freestyle.

Larsen won the 50 freestyle in 23.44 seconds and Baar was second in 25.53. Baar took first in the 100 free in 56.95 seconds and Zach Martin was second in 58.79 while Larsen and Baar teamed up with Anders Olson and Zach Martin for a first place time of 3 minutes, 54.06 seconds in the 400 free relay.

Richardt won the 500 free in 6:07.41 and Olson was second in 6:24.74, while Cooper Cernohous posted a pair of season best times to take second in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.82 and second in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.67. Olson also took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.25.

Friday in the final home meet of the regular season, the Wildcats took first in five events, including sweeping the top two spots in three, to edge Menomonie 81-73.

“We were still missing a couple swimmers due to illness and so was Menomonie,” Brudzinski said. “Relays were tough, but we won five of the individual events and placed second in six of them.”

Larsen won the 50 freestyle in 23.41 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 58.23 while Baar took first in the 200 free in 2:03.43 and the 500 free in 5:30.88.

Olson added a first place time of 1:15.76 in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.76 and Martin was second in 1:25.23 while Richardt placed second behind Baar in the 200 free in 2:18.45 and Darin Derks took second to Baar in the 500 free in 5:44.26.

Following this Saturday’s BRC Meet in Menomonie the Wildcats will compete in the WIAA Division 2 sectional in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday, Feb. 15.