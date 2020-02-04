Hastings boys’ swimming and diving head coach Gerry Rupp said all the way back in the middle of December what a big goal beating Simley was for his team and him personally this winter.

“We’re trying to build, we did well tonight but we need to keep working because my goal is to knock off Simley who has been the No. 2 team in the conference for the last five years,” Rupp said after his team beat Henry Sibley on Dec. 12. “It would be nice to be able to take them down, at our pool, on senior night, so that’s one of our main goals this year.”

Well the Raider boys’ made their coach into a prophet Thursday, Jan. 30, when they beat the Simley Spartans for the first time in four years 97-89. Hastings won eight of the 12 events but it came down to the final relay. Rupp said that had the Raiders taken second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the meet would have ended in a tie, but the team of sophomore Philip Jensen, juniors Joe Everson and Avery Stoffel and eighth grader Caleb Urban won by just under four seconds to bring home the victory.

Rupp also said that Stoffel and Philip Jensen both had big performances. Stoffel won the 50 freestyle and took third in the 100 freestyle with season-best times while Jensen brought home wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

Winning events for Hastings were: the 200 medley relay team of Philip Jensen, Stoffel, senior William Jensen and sophomore John Destross with a time of 1 minute, 45.64 seconds; Philip Jensen in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.66 and Stoffel in the 50 freestyle (22.80). Then there was freshman Adam Duer with a time of 58.77 in the 100 butterfly, Everson in the 100 freestyle in 50.29 and Urban in the 500 freestyle (5:05.92). Finally there was Philip Jensen in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.26 and the aforementioned 400 freestyle relay team in 3:27.83.

Runners-up included Everson in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.26, William Jensen in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.75 and junior Ryan Lester in the one-meter dive with a score of 214.20. Destross was second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.09, the 200 freestyle relay team of William Jensen, Urban, Everson and Destross in 1:38.73 and William Jensen in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.73).

Finally, taking third were the 200 medley relay team of Duer, junior Hudson Doty and juniors Liam Shelhamer and Dylan Anderson with a time of 1:49.23; Urban in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.59 and Destross in the 50 freestyle (24.75). Then there was Stoffel in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.32 and Shelhamer in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.88.

Hastings hosts Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 4. They host their annual diving invitational on Saturday, Feb. 8, and then sections are Feb. 19-21 in Rochester.