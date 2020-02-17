HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson will be well represented at the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships in Madison this weekend after 11 athletes advanced through Saturday’s sectional meet at the middle school pool.

The Raiders finished second in the sectional team standings with 378 points. Big Rivers Conference champions Eau Claire Memorial/North took first with 412 while Chippewa Falls/McDonnell was third with 256.

Hudson claimed a pair of sectional titles with senior Ethan Crim winning the diving competition and junior Steven Asmus taking the 200 yard freestyle.

Sophomore Cort Chiodo and freshman Jackson Rodriguez gave Hudson a sweep of the top three spots in Friday night’s diving portion of the sectional before the Raiders and Old Abes battled it out for the team title in Saturday’s swimming events.

“I was extremely proud of our team’s performance,” head coach Gary Asmus said. “We started off the meet with our dive team placing 1-2-3. The team position for first place exchanged back and forth between Hudson and Eau Claire up until the last events in the meet. This is a great group of kids and great sendoff for our three senior captain's Ethan Crim, Alex Weaver and John Cooper Ramthun.”

Crim posted a first place score of 457.25 in diving and will be joined at state by Chiodo, who placed second with 415.1, and Rodriquez, who earned a spot as an extra qualifier with a score of 376.3.

Asmus took the 200 freestyle title with a time of 1 minutes, 46.97 seconds, over two seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, and placed second in the 500 free in 4:48.56, just 4.8 seconds out of first place, to qualify for state in both events.

Junior Ethan Hanson punched his ticket to Madison with a third place time of 1:00.76 in the 100 breastroke while senior Alex Weaver moved on with a fourth place time of 53.75 seconds in the 100 butterfly.

All three Hudson relays also advanced to state, beginning with the 200 medley team of sophomore Drew Hay, Hanson, sophomore Theo Johansen and Weaver, who combined for a time of 1:38.81, just 2.5 seconds out of first.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Johansen, John Cooper Ramthun, Eli Ramthun and Asmus qualified with a time of 1:31.35, while the 400 freestyle team of Asmus, Weaver, John Cooper Ramthun and junior Jonathan Bennet advanced with a time of 3:18.01.

The WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison this Saturday, Feb. 22, with diving competition beginning at 10 a.m. followed by swimming at 3 p.m.

River Falls advances three to state

River Falls will be sending three individuals to this weekend’s WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships after junior Connor Barr qualified in two events and seniors Seth Larson and Anders Olson advanced in one event each at the Division 2 sectional last Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

Baar took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:06.97 and third in the 200 freestyle in 1:52.73 to qualify in both events, while Larson moved on with a fourth place time of 22.54 seconds in the 50 freestyle.

Olson qualified for state in his first season of diving with a second place score of 255,7.

Rhinelander won the sectional team title with a score of 336 and Tomahawk was second with 278 while Menomonie finished third with 276. Lakeland Union finished fourth in the 11-team standings with 247.5 while River Falls was fifth with 228.5.

The Division 2 State Meet will be held this Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison with diving at 2:30 p.m. followed by swimming at 6:30 p.m.