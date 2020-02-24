HUDSON, Wis.,-- Senior diver Ethan Crim earned a top 10 finish and senior captain Alex Weaver competed in four events in his last appearance at state to highlight Hudson’s performances at the 2020 WIAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday in Madison.

Crim placed 10th in diving with a final score of 421.65 while Weaver finished 20th in the 100 yard butterfly with a personal best time of 53.4 seconds and turned in personal best times in all three of his splits as the anchor on Hudson’s three state qualifying relay teams.

“The boys performed extremely well at the state meet with a majority of the swims being personal best times,” head coach Gary Asmus said.

Crim was making his fourth appearance at state and earned a top ten finish after placing 20th as a freshman, 16th as a sophomore and 15th last year. He was one of three Hudson divers at state, with sophomore Cort Chiodo placing 19th and freshman Jackson Rodriguez finishing 21st.

In addition to placing 20th in the 100 butterfly, Weaver teamed up with sophomore Drew Hay, junior Ethan Hanson and sophomore Theo Johansen for an 18th place time of 1 minute, 39.11 seconds in the 200 medley relay.

Johansen, senior John Ramthum, freshman Eli Ramthun and Weaver combined for a 20th place time of 1:31.56 in the 200 free relay, while in the 400 free relay, John Ramthun, junior Jonathan Bennett, junior Steven Asmus and Weaver finished 23rd in 3:18.59.

Hanson just missed a top-ten finish in the 100 breastroke with a 12th place time of 59.48 seconds while Asmus placed 15th in the 200 free in 1:46.65 and 17th in the 500 free in 4:52.04. It was Hanson’s second appearance at the state meet while Asmus competed for the third time.

Hudson finished 29th in the final Division 1 team standings with 14 points while Middleton won the team title with 228.

River Falls’ Olson 13th in D2 Diving

River Falls’ senior Anders Olson placed 13th in diving in his first appearance at the WIAA Division 2 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships in Madison Friday.

Olson moved up from 14th place after the preliminary round to finish 13th with a score of 284.7.

Junior Connor Baar competed in two events in his second state tournament appearance, placing 15th in the 200 freestyle in 1:54.03 and 16th in the 500 free in 5:08.64. Senior Seth Larsen also competed at state for the second time and placed 14th in the 50 freestyle in 22.98 seconds after finishing 15th last year.

Edgewood won its second straight Division 2 team title with a total of 293 points while River Falls finished 24th with 10 points.