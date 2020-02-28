In his senior season, Red Wing's Nick Bayley earned a spot in the 100-yard butterfly consolation final at the state meet. Bayley competed in the butterfly and 100 breaststroke preliminary races on Friday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Bayley said to swim in two races as an individual was quite the change. In previous years, Bayley swam as part of the Wingers’ 200 medley relay team.

“(The) last two years I was just the relay at the beginning of the meet and so I'd swim the first event and be done for the rest of the meet," Bayley said of his routine before his first event, which came near the midpoint of the meet. "It's sort of backward this year, where I'm not swimming until later in the meet. Definitely made me feel like I had more time to warm up. Made me feel more relaxed. It's also different not having a team there to get you excited and compete with."

In the state preliminaries, Bayley qualified for the 100 butterfly consolation final with a 16th-place time of 55.26 seconds, beating the 17th place finisher by 0.13 seconds.

Coming in seeded just outside the top-16, Bayley said that played well with his mindset coming into the race.

"I think it's better to be 17th and trying to get the last spot than be 16th and trying to hold onto it. I was swimming my heart out trying to get that time," he said.

Bayley qualified for the state meet with a time of 55.45 seconds at the Section 1A meet. Despite finishing fifth, Bayley beat the state standard by 0.08 seconds.

Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch said in previous years, Bayley swam the butterfly as a secondary event due to other swimmers on the team being stronger in the discipline.

Near the end of last season, Beuch noticed how improved Bayley was in the butterfly and wanted to make it a focus for this season.

"At about the mid-season mark, he had a race at John Marshall where his 100 time dropped below the 58-second mark and that was our first sign that making it to state in the 100 fly was possible," Beuch said. "I wanted him to be fully tapered and ready to race on the first day of sections so that he could see the state cut time in his grasp and have more confidence going into finals."

In the 100 breaststroke preliminary, Bayley came in 18th place with a time of 1:03.49.

Bayley came in second at the section meet with a time of 1:03.31. Even though the focus wasn't on the breaststroke this season, Beuch said Bayley is the team's strongest swimmer in the event.

"The cut time for state is so low in this event, we didn't want this to be our main focus," Beuch said. "He would train it occasionally, keeping in mind that he would eventually swim it at sections, but we weren't stressing the details too much. He knows how to attack a race, regardless of the stroke, which is one of the reasons why he saw so much success in his events."

Bayley came in seeded eighth for the section prelims. After prelims, he was seeded third for finals. Coming in second and dropping nearly 7 seconds from the prelim seed to the finals. In doing so, Bayley jumped many spots to earn a state bid for the event.

"As a coach, I knew he would drop time in this event, but I was taken back by just how well he did," Beuch said. "He was a huge surprise in the section meet and jumped up a lot of spaces just by knowing how to race and we were all so excited that this became a possibility to earn a state spot."